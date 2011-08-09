PARIS Aug 9 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX, known as the VSTOXX, jumped 12 percent to hit a 14-month high on Tuesday, signalling a sharp rise in investors' aversion for risk.

At 0744 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 1.8 percent at 919.92 points. The benchmark index has tumbled 17 percent since July 22.

The VSTOXX index, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index .STOXX50E, has surged 135 percent over the same period.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E stocks, the lower investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)