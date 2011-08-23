PARIS Aug 23 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index .V2TX known as VSTOXX index, one of Europe's main barometers of fear, dropped 8.2 percent on Tuesday as investors' appetite for risk assets recovered following steep losses in equities.

The VSTOXX index, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index, has fallen 24 percent since reaching a peak on Friday, but remained above the psychological level of 40.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E stocks, the higher investors' aversion for risky assets such as equities.

The VDAX-NEW volatility index .V1XI was down 8 percent.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)