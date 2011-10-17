PARIS Oct 17 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge known as the VSTOXX index, dropped to a 10-week low on Monday, as mounting hopes of a bold plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis prompt investors to pile up risky assets.

The VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX50 Index , was down 5 percent at 33.21, a level not seen since Aug. 4.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as stocks.

The VSTOXX has dropped 45 percent since a peak hit on Aug. 9.

