PARIS Oct 17 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index
, Europe's main fear gauge known as the VSTOXX index,
dropped to a 10-week low on Monday, as mounting hopes of a bold
plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis prompt investors to
pile up risky assets.
The VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a
decline in shares on the Euro STOXX50 Index , was
down 5 percent at 33.21, a level not seen since Aug. 4.
The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and
buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors'
appetite for risky assets such as stocks.
The VSTOXX has dropped 45 percent since a peak hit on Aug.
9.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)