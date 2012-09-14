Toshiba to purchase IHI's stake in Westinghouse
TOKYO, Feb 17 Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
PARIS, Sept 14 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, tumbled 11 percent to a near 2-month low on Friday morning as fresh stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosts appetite for risky assets.
The VSTOXX, which measures the cost to protect stock holdings against potential pull-backs as it usually moves in an opposite direction to equities, fell to 21.01, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surges 1.7 percent.
TOKYO, Feb 17 Toshiba Corp on Friday said it would buy 3 percent of U.S. nuclear power subsidiary Westinghouse Electric Co LLC from Japanese infrastructure firm IHI Corp for $157 million.
* Sovereign funds hiring specialists for private equity exposure
Feb 17 Clothing firm Sunrise Brands LLC has bid for the e-commerce business and intellectual property of bankrupt U.S. retailer The Limited, challenging a $26.3 million offer from private equity firm Sycamore Partners, people familiar with the matter said.