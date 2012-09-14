PARIS, Sept 14 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, tumbled 11 percent to a near 2-month low on Friday morning as fresh stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosts appetite for risky assets.

The VSTOXX, which measures the cost to protect stock holdings against potential pull-backs as it usually moves in an opposite direction to equities, fell to 21.01, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surges 1.7 percent.