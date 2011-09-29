PARIS, Sept 29 European stocks briefly extended gains while Bunds futures fall on Thursday after Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund with a large majority.

At 1018 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 929.87 points. It gained as much as 0.5 percent following the result of the vote.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 briefly fell after the vote in a volatile trading session but was last little changed on the day at 135.66.

In the vote, 523 lawmakers backed more powers for the fund, 85 voted against it and 3 abstained.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris and London Markets team)