PARIS Jan 13 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's yardstick of investor sentiment known as the VSTOXX, dropped 4.3 percent on Friday, hitting a five-month low as worries over the euro zone debt crisis eased ahead of a Italy's latest bond auction.

The VSTOXX fell to 27.3, a level not seen since early August, a signal that investors' risk appetite is improving.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)