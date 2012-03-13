PARIS, March 13 The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX, dropped to a near eight-month low on Tuesday, signalling a sharp recovery in investor risk appetite.

At 0824 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 4.1 percent at 22.08, a level not seen since before the market's nosedive in early August.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan)