PARIS May 3 The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index hit a six-week low on Friday, signalling growing investor appetite for equities in the wake of the European Central Bank's interest rate cut and ahead of key U.S. jobs data.

Europe's widely-used measure of investor risk aversion known as the VSTOXX, which is based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, fell 1.2 percent to 18.52, a level not seen since late March.