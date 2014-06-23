UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 23 ** Nestle could benefit from the steep drop in wheat prices as falling costs give margins a boost.
** Last week, western European wheat prices hit 4-month lows
** Wheat, corn and now soya - the major chunk of Nestle's cost base - all on the backfoot, points out Hobart Capital's Justin Haque.
** That means the company's costs have been cheaper than expected for over a month, says Haque.
** Company reports on July 8 & no major revision activity from analysts seen yet.
** Nestle's shares are up by around 7 percent since the start of 2014, roughly in line with a 6 percent rise on Zurich's benchmark SMI equity index and a similar gain of around 6 percent on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.
** In April, Nestle said it expected sales growth to pick up in the next few quarters.
** European food and beverage stock equity returns graphic:
link.reuters.com/bur54t (RM: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources