Shares in European construction and building companies underperform the
broader market as a Berenberg Bank note highlighting stretched valuations in the
sector invites profit taking following a strong performance over the last 12
months, traders say.
The STOXX Europe 600 Construction & Materials index drops 1.5
percent while the broader STOXX 600 is down 0.4 percent. The sector
index has gained around 20 percent since March 2013, outperforming a 13 percent
rise for the STOXX 600.
"It has become harder to find clear value opportunities in construction and
building materials," Berenberg writes in a note. "We believe that a
stock-picking strategy in 2014 is required."
Earnings expectations for the cement names in particular are too optimistic
and at risk for downgrades, whereas specialised building products manufacturers
will continue to attract a premium valuation, Berenberg writes.
Shares of cement makers Heidelbergcement, Lafarge and
Holcim - all of which are downgraded by Berenberg - drop between 2.7
and 1.6 percent.
Shares in Kingspan and Saint Gobain, which are among the
companies seen as a "buy" opportunity by Berenberg, lose 2.1 and 1.1 percent
respectively.
