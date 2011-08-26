(Corrects to say Hampson's units being sold are in the U.S and UK)

The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.2 at midday, just outperforming slightly bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , off 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Costain falls 2.9 percent as the engineering and construction firm posts a 23 percent jump in first-half pretax profit which prompts Liberum Capital to raises its estimates but reduce its target price for the stock.

Liberum says Costain posted solid first-half results with a strong cash performance, however the broker reduces its price target for Costain to 240 pence from 275 pence to reflect the market and sector de-rating.

Hampson Industries gains 6.1 percent as the aerospace engineer says it plans to sell four of its shims spacer businesses in the United States and UK to investment firm Bridgeport Development Capital for $84 million (51.5 million pounds) to reduce debt.

"The disposal of the shims businesses has been eagerly awaited by the market, and the proposed consideration actually exceeds our original expectations of 30-40 million pounds," says Killick & Co. in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net