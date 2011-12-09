(Corrects to remove inaccurate reference to Desire Petroleum in which Friday's share price move was incorrectly attributed to company drilling rig announcements dated Nov. 3 and Nov. 28)

The FTSE Small Cap index remains flat at midday, underperforming solid gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, albeit after a choppy morning session.

Norseman Gold sheds 6.7 percent after the Australian gold explorer confirms that 138.26 million new ordinary shares have been allotted and issued for cash at a price of 5 pence per share under its placing agreement, announced on October 26, following AGM approval.

