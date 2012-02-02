(Corrects name of firm in 3rd paragraph as Gulfsands Petroleum not Gulf Keystone)

The FTSE Small Caps index is up 0.3 percent by midday, lagging bigger gains by the mid caps, up 0.5 percent, but outperforming a 0.1 percent fall by the blue chips.

Max Petroleum gains 4.9 percent as the Kazakhstan-focused oil & gas explorer says it is testing a second triassic reservoir in the SAGW-1 well in the Sagiz West Field, and has also begun testing a second jurassic reservoir in the ASK-1 well in the Asanketken Field, with both wells connected to temporary production facilities.

Gulfsands Petroleum sheds 3.7 percent as it says its chief financial officer, Andrew Rose, has resigned effective from April 30, and it has also decided to cease exploration activity within Syria for the duration of the sanctions against the troubled Middle Eastern country.

