The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.6 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 1.4 percent.

Rialto Energy rises 9.1 percent after the company says a well offshore Ivory Coast encountered oil and gas zones as expected.

"The well update, although preliminary as logging operations are still on-going, is welcome news following the mixed market reaction from the previous Gazelle-P3 well," FirstEnergy Global Research says in a note to clients.

Braemar Shipping Services sheds 4.2 percent as the shipping firm's change of chief executive unnerves investors, with group finance director James Kidwell taking over from Alan Mark, who is retiring, with immediate effect.

Braemar also says, in an interim management statement, that the overall performance of the group is in line with the board's expectations, noting that tanker chartering and dry bulk freight rates have been relatively weak because of an imbalance in tonnage supply in most markets.

