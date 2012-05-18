(Corrects paragraph two to show PHP is raising 19 million pounds not 9 million pounds)

The FTSE Small Caps index falls 0.5 percent in early deals, outperforming slightly bigger declines by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, both down 0.7 percent.

Primary Health Properties sheds 4.1 percent as the healthcare facilities firm raises 19 million pounds via a cash placing of around 6.23 million new ordinary shares at 50 pence each, a 6.2 percent discount to Thursday's closing price.

PV Crystalox Solar rockets 120 percent higher as the solar power components maker say it is to get 90 million euros ($114 million) from a customer for the cancellation of a long-term contract.

News of the pay-out eclipses a reduction in the company's outlook for deliveries in the first-half of the year, and its comments that trading conditions remained 'extremely challenging.'

