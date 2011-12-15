(Refiles to clarify Pringle is global head of equity trading)

Europe's blue-chip stock index is likely to end the week firmly in the red, weighed by futures trade as the market gears up for December options expiry on Friday, with the potential for further declines in the weeks ahead.

"A lot of protection lies at 2,250 and 2,200 in the Euro STOXX, therefore dealers who have provided these puts as protection to investors need to be selling futures on the way down," Mike Pringle, global head of equity trading at Citi, says.

"This puts the market under significant technical pressure when underlying liquidity is light, until midday Friday. While we can have a bounce early next week, the expiration of this protection from the market can allow us to trade lower faster in the following weeks," Pringle adds.

Futures volumes have outpaced cash sharply in recent sessions, by as much as 6 to 1, traders say. Throughout Thursday's session, the Euro STOXX 50 has traded in a 2,206.62 to 2,244.49 range, and is down 5 percent on the week, so far.

