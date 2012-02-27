(Adds missing word to headline)

Shares in Telecom Italia rise more than 3 percent to their highest level since mid-November as investors continue to show support for the group's decision to focus on debt reduction.

Shares had been battered in the run up to results released on Friday as the market had expected a set of negative results, according to traders.

However "in-line figures and a dividend cut raised optimism about a confirmation of the group's credit rating," one trader says.

On Friday, the group cut its 2011 dividend by 25 percent but confirmed its target of lowering net debt to around 25 billion euros by the end of 2013, as it unveiled an in-line set of full-year results.

Rating agency Moody's said the dividend cut is positive because it helps Telecom Italia keep the liquidity it needs to cut debt.

