(Removes AZ Electronic Materials, as it is a mid-cap not a small-cap)

The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent higher in early deals, slightly lagging a 0.2 percent rise on the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 is up 0.6 percent.

Craneware rises 14.5 percent after the software solutions firm for the U.S. healthcare market announces a new multi-million dollar channel partner, extending Craneware's reach into Federal and State sectors.

The company also reports a slight rise in earnings for the first-half 2012, on revenues that were 13 percent higher than they were in the same period in 2011.

