(Corrects target price for Telecom Italia in final paragraph)

European telecoms could offer attractive opportunities for risk-seeking investors looking to bet on dividends, which are low in the sector and could rise in the broader economy improves, strategists at Deutsche Bank say.

"Within the sector the few positive dividend revisions - Telenor and the UK segment - have outperformed the negative dividend revisions by 21 percent since the end of November," Deutsche notes.

"While we believe we still have some weak macro releases ahead of us, the ECB bank lending survey this week opened up the possibility of a recovery later in the year, and Italy could be one of the first off the blocks."

The quarterly survey showed that only 2 percent of participating euro zone banks - flush with 3-year money from the ECB's LTRO - expect to tighten their criteria for would-be corporate borrowers.

"It still feels very early to make this call, but for those willing to adopt a more value bias and pre-empt this development then Telecom Italia might be sensible place to start," Deutsche's strategists say.

They rate Telecom Italia 'buy' with a 1.20 euros price target, and estimate its dividend yield at 5.9 percent. The stock traded at 0.87 euros on Monday, down 0.4 percent on the day.

