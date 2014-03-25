Credit Suisse strategists halve the size of their "overweight" position on global equities, citing concerns over a possible economic slowdown in China and the impact of an eventual rise in U.S. interest rates.

However, the Swiss bank maintains its year-end targets on key global equity indexes, partly due to expectations of an ongoing recovery in company earnings.

Credit Suisse maintains an end-2014 target of 3,600 points on the Euro STOXX 50 index - up around 17 percent from current levels - and keeps a target of 1,960 points on the U.S. S&P 500 index, which would be up by 5.5 percent from current levels.

It also keeps an end-2014 target of 16,000 points on Japan's Nikkei, up around 11 percent from current levels.

"China remains our biggest global macro concern, but only sub-5 percent GDP (gross domestic product) growth would lead us to underweight equities. We think this is unlikely unless Chinese property prices fall sharply or there are deposit outflows," write the Credit Suisse strategists.

"Earnings revisions are at a one-year low, but we still expect EPS (earnings per share) growth of 8.5 percent in the U.S. and 12.5 percent in Europe," they add.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net