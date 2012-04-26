Shares in Fiat fall 5.9 percent after its above-forecast first-quarter results highlight the impact of a worsening Eurpean market on the Italian car maker as its U.S. business, Chrysler improves.

"Chrysler is doing better, and Fiat is doing worse," says a Milan-based analyst when asked to comment on the price movement. "The market is focusing on the fact that Fiat's losses in Europe are mounting."

Fiat and Chrysler's combined trading profit for the quarter was 866 million euros, better than the 845 million euros forecast by analysts. But Fiat's trading loss on mass market brands in Europe widened to 207 million euros, up from 107 million euros the same period a year ago.

