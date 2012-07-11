Truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial's shares fall 4.2 percent to 7.37 euros on the back of a profit warning issued by U.S. engine maker Cummins , adding to Tuesday's declines when UBS cut earnings per share and revenue estimates for 2012 and 2013.

"The outlook for trucks is not good, and U.S. motor maker Cummins has issued a profit warning," says a trader in Milan.

Fiat Industrial remains attractively priced compared to European peers, trading on a forward 12-month PE of 7.9 times, with Scania on 10.6 times, and Man on 12.4 times. The industrial goods sector as a whole trades on a 12-month forward PE of 12.1, while the broader FTSEurofirst 300 is on 10.1 times.

Fiat Industrial has outperformed the industrial goods and services sector by around 5 percent in the year to date.

Pessimism from U.S. companies is compounding worries the sluggish world economy is taking a toll on U.S. profit growth. Cummins shares fell 10 percent on Tuesday after it said it sees 2012 sales "in line" with 2011, rather than growing by 10 percent as it had forecast earlier. The company cited weaker U.S. orders as well as slower demand in emerging markets.

On Tuesday, UBS cut EPS estimates for Fiat Industrial by 6 percent to 0.71 euros in 2012 and by 10 percent to 0.91 euros in 2013. It trimmed revenue forecasts by 2 percent to 4 percent, and cut target price to 10.10 euros from 11 euros. It kept the stock at "buy."

