Stocks in Galp Energia rise over 6 percent after a consortium of which the Portuguese company is part finds good quality crude in one of the blocks in Brazil's prolific sub-salt Santos basin.

"These results confirm the strong resource potential of the Santos basin, bringing good indications on prospects" for the block, BPI analysts writes in a research note.

Galp holds a 14 percent stake in the consortium that explores the BMS-8 block, Brazil's state oil company Petrobras has 66 percent and Shell the remaining 20 percent. Galp is also part of a consortium that has tapped the giant Lula/Tupi field off Brazil's coast.

The rise in Galp shares to over 12.1 euros is helping to buoy Lisbon's PSI20 stock index, up 0.6 percent.

