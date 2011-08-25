Shares of Premier Oil fall more than 5 percent, making it the top faller on the FTSE mid-cap index , after the British oil explorer's first-half pretax profit falls well short of market expectations, due to higher exploration write-offs.

For the first half, Premier Oil reports a pretax profit of $32.5 million. Analysts on average were expecting a pretax profit of $106.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"What you're actually seeing is legacy assets providing tax credits, sort of providing a positive headline number but exploration disappointments in the half are leading to much higher write-offs, impacting operating profits," analyst Mark Wilson of Macquarie Research says.

Wilson also says there are concerns about the company's ability to deliver on its future production targets.

"A portion of their production, with the Huntington development expected in Q3, is uncertain due to FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading) timings from Sevan Marine. There's just concern on development delivery towards their medium-term target of 100,000 barrels a day."

