Shares in Hill & Smith fall 4 percent after Britain's highways infrastructure group's first-half underlying pretax profit declines 25 percent, hurt by a reduction in UK infrastructure spend, and maintains a cautious stance for the rest of the year.

"Recent conditions and ongoing uncertainty in the short term UK Roads sector leads us to move our forecasts down slightly," Jon Lienard of Brewin Dolphin says in a note to clients.

The broker reduces his pretax profit estimates from 39.1 million pounds to 37.7 million pounds for the financial year 2011, and expects competitive pressures to squeeze margins.

He downgrades the stock to "hold" from "buy" and cuts his price target to 377 pence from 392 pence.

