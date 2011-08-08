Shares of Hampson Industries fall more than 12 percent to sink to their lowest levels in more than eight years, after the British aero engineer says it expects its U.S.-based Odyssey tooling business to perform worse than its earlier first-half and full-year outlook.

Investec Securities withdraws its previous "buy" rating and 36-pence price target on the stock and describes the news as "disappointing."

"We are likely to lower group expectations from 12 million pounds of profit before tax to around 8 million pounds, a combination of Odyssey (the biggest impact), GTS and Texstars underperformance," Investec Securities analysts say in a note.

