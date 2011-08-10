Interserve's shares rise 8 percent to 318.5 pence, after the British support services and construction group reports a 10 percent rise in first-half profits, and raises interim dividend 7 percent, prompting Brewin Dolphin to upgrade the stock to "buy" from "add."

The company's pretax profit was 8 percent ahead of Brewin's forecast.

"We continue to note the attractive 6.2 percent dividend yield, low P/E rating and exposure to rapidly rising infrastructure spend in the Middle East, where Interserve is one of the leading players," the brokerage says.

