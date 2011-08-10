Shares in Sportingbet rise nearly 6 percent after the British online gaming firm says it remains confident of the outcome for the financial year just ended, as Australian and emerging markets businesses remain resilient.

Trends experienced during the previous nine months of the year have continued into the final quarter with performance from Australia and emerging markets offsetting weakness in European countries, James Cooke, an analyst with Panmure Gordon says in a note.

Sportingbet also says it expects to complete its proposed deal to buy Australia's Centrebet International at the end of August.

