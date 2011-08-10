Shares in Latchways Plc rise 6.4 percent after the British safety equipment firm expects higher product revenue ahead of last year, boosted by a continued growth in its export markets.

"The UK remains subdued in terms of product sales and installation but the strength of export markets continues to more than offset this," Jon Lienard of Brewin Dolphin says in a note to clients.

Lienard upgrades the stock to "buy" from "add", saying recent weakness offers a useful investment opportunity.

