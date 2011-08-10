Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum rise more than 21 percent after the company says its drilling report indicates the presence of 1-3 billion barrels of oil at one of its wells in Kurdistan.

"The company intimated that it still has to do flow testing - while this is positive news I'd probably wait until the results from the flow test before jumping to any conclusions about how commercial it could be," Dougie Youngson, an analyst with Arbuthnot Securities says.

The broker has a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 279 pence.

To see Gulf Keystone's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net