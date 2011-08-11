Shares of BowLeven rise more than 5 percent, after the AIM-listed oil explorer says it has started drilling its closely-watched Sapele-3 well in Cameroon.

"We estimate that Sapele-3 is targeting a smaller prospect than the original Sapele discovery. With that said, if Sapele-3 were to make a 50-million-barrel (mmbbl) discovery that could be worth approximately 120p net to BowLeven," Canaccord Genuity analysts say in a note to clients.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating and 340-pence price target on the stock.

For the alerts, click on

To see BowLeven's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net