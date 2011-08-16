Harvey Nash Group shares rise 6 percent after the British recruitment and IT outsourcing services firm says it expects a 40 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on strong growth in placements, particularly in Europe, Germany and the Nordics.

"The company continues to make good progress in what remains an uncertain market, and we see the recent sell off being a good opportunity for longer-term investors," Panmure Gordon says.

"Following the share price weakness after the recent sell off, we switch our recommendation back from hold to buy, with 21 percent upside to our unchanged target price backed with a 4 percent yield that is expected to grow from here," the brokerage adds.

