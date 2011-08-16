Shares in John Menzies Plc rise nearly 6 percent after the newspaper distribution and aviation services firm reports higher first-half underlying pretax profit, aided by a boost in demand for its aviation services, and says it is on track to exceed its expectations in the business.

"We continue to see scope for forecast outperformance if current trends and aviation's contract win momentum continue," Brewin Dolphin analyst Jon Lienard says in a note to clients.

Lienard retains his "buy" recommendation and a price target of 700 pence on the stock.

