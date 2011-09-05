Goals Soccer Centres' shares fall 7 percent after the operator of five-a-side soccer centres says trading in the second half of July and August was softer than expected, following a "satisfactory" first-half performance, prompting both Brewin Dolphin and Peel Hunt to downgrade their ratings for the stock to "hold" from "buy".

"Uncertainty around the macro environment and reduced near-term capacity growth expectations prompt us to downgrade our three-year EPS expectations by 8 percent, 7 percent and 4 percent respectively," Brewin Dolphin says in a note.

"Fundamentally we like Goals, but until we get greater forecast conviction, we opt to take a more prudent view on the near-term valuation," the broker adds.

Separately, Peel Hunt also cut its 2011 earnings forecast on the company by 5 percent, citing slow summer trading.

