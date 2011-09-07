Shares in Advanced Medical Solutions rise almost 9 percent after the British woundcare specialist reports a higher first-half profit as it shows growth in almost all segments.

The company ends the period with 3.6 million pounds net cash, compared with 300,000 pounds in debt last year.

"We are encouraged by the significant growth already being delivered from Foams and from LiquiBand (two of the company's woundcare products) in the U.S. The strength of the balance sheet also gives firepower for inorganic growth opportunities," Chris Glasper, analyst with Brewin Dolphin, says in a note to clients.

The brokerage has a price target of 93 pence on the stock and reiterates its "buy" rating.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net