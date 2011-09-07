Prezzo Plc's shares rise 7 percent after the UK-based Italian restaurant chain reports a higher first-half profit as it continues to open new restaurants and says it expects a positive outcome for the year.

"We remain conscious that cost pressures still persist but new site momentum could well offset this," Altium Securities analyst Greg Feehely says in a note.

Feehely says there could be another boost to profits if last December's snowfall does not recur this year.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock.

