Shares in Laura Ashley Holdings rise nearly 15 percent after the British fashion and homewares retailer doubles its interim dividend, and reports a 28 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, prompting Seymour Pierce to initiate coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.

"Core categories have performed well over the last two years and the positive momentum has continued into the first half of FY12 despite a difficult economic backdrop," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

"The stock, in our view, which is trading at the low end of its trading range is undervalued. It also has a dividend, yielding about 11 percent, which we believe is sustainable given the company's business model, strong cashflow and the strength of its balance sheet," the broker adds.

