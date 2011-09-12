Shares in International Ferro Metals rise as much as 10 percent after the South African ferrochrome producer says it successfully installed a second furnace roof at its co-generation plant, with the furnace switched in the last week on time and within budget.

Following the start-up of the furnaces, the company's co-generation plant, which will provide power cost savings by recycling emissions into energy, is operating at 65 percent capacity and is expected to continue to ramp up in line with the overall furnace output.

"A positive update, which settles the re-build program...," Numis Securities says.

"We have assumed a flat 90 percent utilisation from Q4, with the company previously stating that they expect to hit nameplate or better with the improvements," adds the broker, which has a "buy" rating on the stock.

