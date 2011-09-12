Shares in Braemar Shipping Services drop over 15 percent after the British firm says sales and purchase activities in shipbroking have been hurt by subdued freight rates and delayed deliveries, and income from the segment will be 18 percent lower than last year.

"Following this update we have cut our 2012 forecast by 30 percent and will reduce future years also," Charles Stanley analyst Peter Ashworth says in a note.

The broker places its "add" rating and 535 pence price target for Braemar shipping under review.

To see Braemar Shipping 's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net