Shares in RSM Tenon Group fall 13 percent, among the top losers on the London Stock Exchange, after the small cap British business adviser cuts its final dividend and says it is cautious about future prospects.

"We expect some estimates towards the top end of the range to be reduced to factor in the weaker macro outlook," says Brewin Dolphin analyst James Woodrow in a note to clients.

Woodrow says RSM Tenon's cut in the final dividend is also disappointing for those holding the shares for income purposes, and he reduces his 2012 dividend forecast to 0.55 pence from 1.6 pence.

Separately, Numis Securities analys James Hamilton says: "Investors should view the dividend cut as a guide to the prudence of and conservative outlook of the management."

Hamilton cuts his price target for RSM Tenon to 33 pence from 44 pence.

