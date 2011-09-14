Shares in M.P. Evans Group rise 4.6 percent to 420 pence after the palm oil to cattle producer posts an 86 percent rise in first-half profit and says its prospects remain very favourable, prompting Peel Hunt to start coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and price target of 500 pence.

"We see considerable upside potential for both profits and valuation as the increasing production is realised," Peel Hunt says.

"There is also significant value in the cattle operations and Malaysia, which currently make only a small contribution to profits," adds the broker.

