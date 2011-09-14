Shares in Hargreaves Services rise more than 5 percent, after the British energy support services firm reports a higher profit, driven by robust coke and coal sales in Europe, and says it expects strong demand for high-grade coal from steel producers.

"Today's results represent another step change in profitability for Hargreaves Services. In our opinion Hargreaves is significantly undervalued and is a conviction buy," Brewin Dolphin says in a note.

The brokerage raises its price target on the stock to 1,500 pence from 1,320 pence. Arbuthnot also raises its price target to 1,500 pence from 1,275 pence.

