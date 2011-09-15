Anite Plc shares rise more than 10 percent after the testing systems provider says it increases its outlook for the first half on a strong first-quarter performance at its handset testing business.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) products account for 46 percent of hand testing revenues during the quarter, up from 17 percent last year.

"It is too early in the year for us to upgrade our top of the range numbers, but there is now a very high probability of upgrades at the half-year ending October," Peel Hunt analyst Paul Morland says in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock on a price target of 90 pence.

George O'Connor, an analyst with Panmure Gordon, upgrades the stock to "buy" from "hold."

