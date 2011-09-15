Shares in Dunelm rise more than 6 percent after the homewares retailer says it is satisfied with its performance for the year in a tough operating environment for non-food retailers and raises its final dividend by 60 percent.

The company's stock is the second-biggest FTSE 250 gainer.

"We expect direct sourcing improvements to deliver significant upside over the next three years. A solid statement, but significant potential to come," analyst John Stevenson of Peel Hunt says in a note.

"We see numerous areas for potential outperformance from Dunelm, which remains the most compelling store-based roll-out in UK Retail currently."

The brokerage has a "buy" rating and 550-pence price target on the stock.

