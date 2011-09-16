Shares in Aurelian Oil & Gas plunge almost 63 percent, the top loser on the London Stock Exchange, after the explorer says gas recovery from its Trzek-3 appraisal well in Poland is lower than expected.

"This is disappointing news for the company as the market expected a more positive result than that at Trzek-2, and as such, we feel Aurelian's share price will suffer accordingly today," Arbuthnot analyst Sam Wahab says in a note to clients.

The brokerage maintains its "buy" rating and has an 84 pence price target on the stock.

FinnCap analyst Will Arnstein says results from testing of Trzek-3 raise doubts about the viability of full development of the well. He has a "hold" rating on the stock.

