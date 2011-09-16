Shares in Domino Printing Sciences fall more than 11 percent, touching a one-year low, after the maker of industrial printing equipment reports sales lower-than-expectations for the May-August period, hurt by subdued demand in Western Europe and North America.

"Given the market turmoil over the summer months it is not surprising to see that in Western markets there has been some (demand) softness in capital equipment items," Seymour Pierce analyst Ian Robertson says.

"This company usually expects to hit pretty much dead in line with (market) expectations, clearly it's not dead in line with expectations."

Robertson, who plans to adjust his forecast for the second half, says consensus estimates for revenue are pegged at 170 million pounds in the second half, compared with 155 million pounds reported last year.

