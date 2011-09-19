International Ferro Metals Ltd shares rise more than 10 percent after the South African miner reports full-year results, making progress on cost reductions, and says it sees 10 percent of further controllable costs in 2012.

"We remain cautious that cash remains tight until year end ... However, we see this positive update helping to drive a further share re-rating away from current distress levels, with the full picture emerging by year-end," Numis analyst Cailey Barker says in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock and a price target of 40 pence.

For more, click on

Reuters messaging rm://suzannah.benjamin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net