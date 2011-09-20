Shares in Porvair rise more than 8 percent after the filtration specialist firm says it expects full-year operating performance to be ahead of expectations following a strong performance from its metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.

"The group strategy is delivering, there is greater downside protection than before and net debt is reducing even faster than expected," Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Shepherd-Barron says.

"Our outlook reflects Porvair increasingly delivering on its strategy of growing revenue in its highly profitable microfiltration business whilst extracting higher margins in its steadier state metals filtration business."

The brokerage has a "buy" rating and 100-pence price target on the stock.

