Shares in Nautical Petroleum rise more than 3 percent, after the British oil explorer reports a positive test result at one of its wells in the North Sea, terming the reservoir quality and thickness "outstanding".

"The better-than-expected commercial flow rates achieved by the 9/02b-5z horizontal well is an excellent outcome for Nautical. We expect the de-risking of the Kraken project to lead to a material re-rating of Nautical's shares," Canaccord Genuity says in a note.

The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating and a 634-pence price target on the stock.

"Nautical should be congratulated for driving the Kraken project through exploration & appraisal and now has established commercial flow rates for this large oil field," Evolution Securities says in a note. The brokerage raises its price target on the stock to 600 pence from 495 pence.

For more, click on

To see Nautical's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://anirban.sen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net