Shares in Diploma rise almost 10 percent after the technical products supplier says it expects full-year pretax profit at the top end of market expectations on higher revenue, as trading remains strong across all segments.

"We expect a slowdown in the more cyclical seals division but growth from the more defensive life sciences should continue given the main driver is healthcare spend," Mike Murphy, an analyst with Numis Securities says in a note to clients.

The broker has a "buy" rating on Diploma with a price target of 410 pence.

